LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Bisconti, Jr., 90, of Lowellville, passed away Tuesday afternoon, January 25, 2022 at The Inn at Poland Way.

Mr. Bisconti, known as “Homey” by his friends and “Junior” by his family, was born May 20, 1931 in Youngstown, son of James and Michelina (DiCicco) Bisconti and had been a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1949 graduate of Lowellville High School and worked at Sharon Steel. He was retired from F.A. Pilgrim and he had served as the union president for Local 5233 for eight years. Jim also served on Village Council in Lowellville for several years.

He was a member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Parish in Lowellville and the Mt. Carmel Society.

He was an avid fan of Michigan sports teams, especially the Wolverines. He loved dancing and spending time with his family.

His wife, the former Barbara Bertolasio, whom he married October 11, 1952, passed away January 8, 1979.

He leaves his daughter, Michelina Noren of Lowellville; his son, Jim (Don Shamp) Bisconti of Cathedral City, California; a granddaughter, Rachel (Ryan) Unger of New Port Richey, Florida and two great-granddaughters, Sabreina and Arabella.

Besides his parents, and his wife, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Lola Gross and Catherine Sheldone and four brothers, Ernest Ramunno, Carl Ramunno, Tony Bisconti and Nick Bisconti.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 28, 2022 at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Lowellville.

A prayer service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 31 at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church in Lowellville. A luncheon will follow the Mass at the Mount Carmel Society in Lowellville.

Due to the recent surge in COVID-19, all guests visiting the family are asked to wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material contributions take the form of donations to Buckeye Hospice.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

To send flowers to James’ family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 28 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.