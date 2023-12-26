NORTH LIMA, Ohio (myValleyTributes) – James B. Morgan, Sr., 76, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on Saturday, December 23, 2023, with his family at his side.

James was born November 7, 1947, in Youngstown, a son of Charles J. Morgan, Sr. and Alice (Birt) Morgan.

Moving to Struthers in 1963, James was a 1965 graduate of Struthers High School.

He served in the United States Army, where he was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam war.

James retired from the U.S. Postal service in 2008 after 30 years of service. He previously was employed for 10 years as a printer for the Youngstown Vindicator.

An avid poker player, Jim “Pokerdog” participated in the World Series of Poker on several occasions in Las Vegas. He also enjoyed visiting casinos in various parts of the country and vacationing with his wife and family throughout the years, playing blackjack and his daily crossword puzzle. “Papa” Jim immensely enjoyed cooking holiday meals and spending time with his family. He was a proud fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Indians.

James leaves his wife of 30 years, the former Marsha A. Prest, whom he married in Maui, Hawaii on May 20, 1993. He also leaves his son, James (Kara) Morgan, Jr. and daughter, Julie (Kurt) Norris; four grandchildren, Michael and Brandy Morgan and Emma and Jessica Norris; and other extended family members.

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his sister, Miriam Bullock; and brother, Charles J. Morgan, Jr.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market St. Boardman, where a funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m., with full military honors.

Jim “Pokerdog” will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

