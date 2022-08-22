BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Wendell Allen Jr, 66, passed away unexpectedly Saturday afternoon, August 20, 2022, at Mercy Health, St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

James, known by his family and friends as “JimBo,” was born September 27, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late James and Mildred (Osberg) Allen.

He graduated from Boardman High School in 1973 and was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley.

Jim was a machinist for Starr Manufacturing in Vienna, OH for over 23 years.

He was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Guardians, formerly the Cleveland Indians and enjoyed bowling. Jim was devoted brother, uncle and friend to all.

Jim is survived by his sister, Linda L. (Charles) Stauffer of North Lima, Ohio; his brother-in-law, Kirt Colkit of Pennsylvania; three nephews, Kenneth J. Gransee, Timothy M. (Robin) Gane and Scott A. Gane; a niece, Laurie L. (Jake Cozza) Harmon; three great-nephews, Andrew W. Harmon, Michael A. (Alyssa) Harmon and Tyler Gane and a great-great-niece, Aubriella M. Harmon.

Besides his parents, James and Mildred, Jim was preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn J. Colkit.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, August 25, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman.

There will be a funeral service to follow at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will take place at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

