POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James A. Modarelli, 80, passed away Sunday, August 13, 2023, at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House with his loving wife, Marie and family by his side.

James, known by his family and friends as “Chuck”, was born December 30, 1942 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late James and Lena (Galluppi) Modarelli.

He graduated from Campbell Memorial High School in 1960 and was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley.

Jim worked for Gray’s Drug Stores in the Youngstown area for over 25 years, retiring as the store manager. After working for the drug store, Jim worked for New Life Church in Poland in maintenance for 25 years, retiring in 2013.

He was a charter and active member of New Life Church in Poland. He also served as a leader for The Royal Rangers boys group at the church.

In his free time, Jim was interested in automobiles, airplanes and flying remote control model planes. He and his son both took flying lessons. Jim also had a strong interest and fascination in meteorology.

Jim was devoted to his faith in God and read the Bible daily. He treasured being a husband, father, and grandfather.

Jim is survived by his wife of 58 years, the former Marie A. Frketich, whom he married on February 27, 1965; three children, Lisa M. (John) Skoloda of Poland, Ohio, Lori A. (Eric) Wilson of Boardman, Ohio and Mark J. (Tia) Modarelli of The Villages, Florida; two grandchildren, Tyler C. (fiancée, Mikayla Aowad) Skoloda of Canton, Ohio and Dr. Daniel J. (Dr. Christa) Skoloda of Montgomery Village, Maryland and two stepgrandchildren, Ryan (Chris) Holtzman, Erika (fiancé, Danny Hammond) Hoover.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, August 17, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland. There will be a funeral service celebrating Jim’s life at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor David Allman and Pastor Duane Bull officiating.

The family requests that monetary tributes take the form of contributions to New Life Church, 2250 E. Western Reserve Road, Poland, OH 44514 in memory of Jim.

