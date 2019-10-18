Jacquelyn Ann Manning, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jacquelyn Ann Manning, 75, formerly of Poland, passed away Wednesday afternoon, October 16, 2019 at Parkside Windsor House.

Jacquelyn was born June 21, 1944 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Harry and Madeline Hooton Wilson.

Raised in Poland, Jackie was 1962 graduate of Poland Seminary High School. She worked as a Custodian for Poland Seminary High School for 15 years until she suffered a stroke in 1994.

Jackie was very creative and artistic, and enjoyed painting and wood carving. She loved music, dancing, and fashion. Most important to Jackie was her family, she loved being a part of a large family.

Jackie leaves her two sons, Don Manning of New Middletown, Ohio and Patrick (Patricia) Manning of Boardman, Ohio; four sisters, Dianne Green of Columbus, Ohio, Sally (Ronald) Smith of Boynton Beach, Florida, Elizabeth Wilson of Youngstown, Ohio and Ethel Smith of Daytona Beach, Florida; two brothers, Michael (Gloria) Wilson of Mogadore, Ohio and Glenn (Joyce) Wilson of Lowellville, Ohio; three grandchildren, Katelyn, Sean and Taylor Manning and numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Jackie was preceded in death by her brother, Harry Wilson and sister, Ida Jean Brewer.

A funeral service celebrating Jackie’s life will be held Monday, October 21, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, Poland with Pastor Ralph Edward officiating.

Friends will be received Monday from 2:30 – 3:45 p.m. prior to the service.

Jackie’s family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the wonderful care Jackie received by the staff at Parkside Windsor House and to Hospice of the Valley Hospice House.