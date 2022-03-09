POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jacqueline Frances Cunningham, 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital with her family by her side.

Jacqueline, known by her family and friends as “Jackie,” was born August 11, 1934 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Gideon and Mary (Szmara) Johnson.

She graduated from South High School in 1952 and from St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing in 1955. She was a registered nurse.

On February 11, 1956, she married Clifford W. Cunningham.

Jacqueline was a devoted wife, mother to her three daughters and grandmother to her two grandsons that she cherished.

In 1978, she became an optician and worked for Sears Optical in the Southern Park Mall for 33 years, retiring in 2011.

Jacqueline enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing cards and board games. She liked going to casinos, traveling, which included trips to Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Mexico and Alaska, as well as boating and water skiing. Jacqueline had an immense love for animals.

Jacqueline is survived by two daughters, Denise (Bob) Sargent of Canfield, Ohio and Diana (Oliver) Cummins of Whittier, California; two grandchildren, Robert Sargent of Tampa, Florida and Eric (Samantha) Sargent of Kansas City, Missouri; a brother, Richard (Edie) Johnson of Boardman, Ohio and a sister, Suzanne Trimbath of North Lima, Ohio. She was also survived by a niece, Heather Lyons; three nephews, Steven (Dana) Johnson, Christopher Trimbath and Bradley Trimbath and three great-nieces and four great-nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, Jacqueline was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra Cunningham and brother-in-law, Chuck Trimbath.

There will be a memorial service celebrating Jacqueline’s life at a later date. There are no calling hours.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in memory of Jacqueline and her daughter, Debra.

The family would like to thank Kelly, her in home aide and the staff of St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital for the excellent compassionate care she received during her last days.

Arrangements are being handled by Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with Jacqueline’s family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 10 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.