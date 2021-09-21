Jacqueline Ann Thompson, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jacqueline A. Thompson, 73, of Poland, Ohio, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, September 19, 2021 at her home.

She was born August 9, 1948, in Rapid City, South Dakota, a daughter of Edwin and Dolores (Lyke) Flavell. She came to the area as a child.

She was a 1966 graduate of Howland High School and had worked at Delphi for many years, retiring in 2002.

Jackie will be remembered as a loving and caring individual who always put the needs of others before her own. She had a love for the beauty of nature and enjoyed taking care of the birds and her flowers. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Most of all, she adored her three grandchildren. Jackie’s family was the love of her life.

Besides her husband, Michael Thompson, whom she married June 20, 1970, she leaves two sons, David (Amy) Thompson and Brian (Amanda) Thompson, both of Poland, as well as three grandchildren, Jacob, Aiden and Elliana Thompson

Besides her parents, Jacqueline was preceded in death by her sister, Cathy and her brother, Jerry.

Friends will be received from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 North Main Street, Poland, OH 44514.

Per Jacqueline’s wishes, there will be no funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material contributions take the form of donations to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

