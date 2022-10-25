BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jacob John Slater, 82, formerly of Lakewood, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House.

Jacob known by his family and friends as “Jake,” was born December 4, 1939 in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of the late Wilbur and Mary (Einch) Slater.

Jake worked for the Shelby Box Company, formerly Shelby Company in Westlake, Ohio for over 20 years, retiring in 2006.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother. Jake enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

In his free time, Jake enjoyed watching NASCAR racing, attending car shows and working on automobiles. Enjoying bowling, he played on several leagues and that is where he met his wife, Barbara.

Jake is survived by his wife of 39 years, the former Barbara A. Weidlich, whom he married on August 5, 1983; a daughter, Kristie A. (Jason) McQuistion of Boardman, Ohio and a grandson, Andrew Z. McQuistion of Boardman, Ohio.

Besides his parents, Jake was preceded in death by a daughter, Katie L. Slater; three brothers, Adam Slater, Paul Slater and Joe Slater and his sister, Cecile Slater.

There will be a Memorial Service celebrating Jake’s life at a later date.

There will be a Memorial Service celebrating Jake's life at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers.

