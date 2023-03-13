STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jacob Decker Jackson, 89, passed away of old age on Thursday, March 9, 2023, while residing at Masternick Memorial Nursing Care Center in New Middletown.



Jacob, known by his family and friends as “Jake,” was born on October 25, 1933 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late David and Amelia (Grace) Jackson.



Jake served in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict from 1951 to 1954. As a Seaman, he served aboard the USS Alcor (AK-259) and received the Navy Occupation Service Medal E.



For most of his life, he was the co-owner of Welding Equipment Repair in Lowellville, Ohio. The business started out in his partner’s garage; growing and thriving for many decades and is now run by family members.



Jake loved camping every weekend and golfing with his dear friends and family, especially his longtime friend, Jimmy Summerville. They especially enjoyed the 19 hole! He also bowled in numerous leagues throughout his life starting at a young age. He also kept himself busy doing woodworking and yard work, which he enjoyed. His reward was always an ice-cold Stroh’s Beer.



Jake was a devoted and beloved father, grandfather, brother, and uncle and was so very deeply loved by his close-knit family. He will always be remembered for his kindness, generosity, quick wit, and ornery sense of humor. He was a fun guy and everyone loved being in his joyful presence. All those who had the honor and privilege of knowing him, will carry in their hearts, the memory and love for the beautiful person he was. He will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him.



Jake is survived by his two daughters, Janet (Ernie) Jackson-Wensel of Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania, and Linda (Gery) Stillerman of Struthers, Ohio; two grandchildren, Jeremy Stillerman and Taylor Stillerman; his sister, JoAnn (Zane) Rider of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania; and many beloved nieces and nephews.



Besides his parents, David and Amelia Jackson, Jake was preceded in death by his brother, David “Doc” Jackson and sister-in-law, Lois; a sister, Amelia Grace “Bud” Calzo and her husband, Vince; stepsiblings, Albert and Ruthie (Perisian) Whitehouse and Robert and Virginia Jackson; and his beloved nieces, JoAnn Lapham, Darlene DeGenaro, and Shirley Calzo.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to Hospice of the Valley, 979 Tibbites-Wick Road, Girard, OH 44420 in memory of Jacob.



Family and friends may call on Saturday, March 25, 2023, from 2:00 – 3:45 p.m. at Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers. There will be a memorial service at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral, followed by full military honors.



Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with Jake’s family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 14 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.