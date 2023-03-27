STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack Richard Sinclair, 89, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, March 23, 2023, at Maplecrest Nursing Home.

Jack was born March 25, 1933 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of William and Blanche Ensley Sinclair.

Jack was a graduate of North High School, Class of 1951.

He was employed by Mobile Equipment, Republic Steel and LTV and retired in July of 1985 after 34 years of service.

Jack was a member of member of the NRA, New Middletown Farmers and Sportsmen Club and the Conservation Club. Jack enjoyed attending turkey shoots.

His wife, the former Josephine Marie D’Amico Allen, whom he married August 1, 2000, died March 15, 2002.

He is survived by two daughters, Sarah and Betty.

In addition to his parents and wife, Jack was preceded in death by two stepdaughters, Judy Fire and Nancy Sotlar.

Per Jack’s wishes, there are no services. He is interred at Belmont Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

Arrangements are being handled by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers.

