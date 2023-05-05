YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack E. Bair, 77, passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Hospice House, after a courageous battle with cancer.



He was born September 25, 1945, in New Brighton, Pennsylvania, the son of Hugh and Elizabeth Mamone Bair.



On January 14, 1967, Jack married Carol Williams Bair and they celebrated 56 years of marriage together.



Jack was a steel mill worker changing careers to become a professional truck driver, retiring in 2002.



He was a member of St. Dominic Church.



He enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, fishing, hunting, being at the lake and playing the lottery. He was a giving person that would help anyone in need.



Left to cherish his memory, his wife Carol; granddaughter, Kristen who he raised as his own, his beloved great- grandson, Ayden; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Charles and William of New Brighton; two sisters-in-law; and his two dogs who were always by his side.



Jack was preceded in death by his parents; his only child, daughter, Pamela, who passed away six days prior to him; two brothers; a sister; and his two fur babies, Binky and Mollie.



Calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 8, 2023, followed by a 7:00 p.m. memorial service at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.



The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice Home Care, Hospice House, and Dr. Walter Passerello who gave him such great care.



Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jack E. Bair, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 7, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.