Jack D. Barringer, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack D. Barringer, 78, formerly of Boardman, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center from Parkinson’s disease.

Jack was a graduate of Boardman High School in 1960 and received his bachelor’s degree from Youngstown College in 1969.

Jack is survived by his wife, the former Joann Martin; three children, Brad (Lindy), Amber Barringer and Ryan Barringer; five grandchildren, Brianna, Brooke, Brandon, Bryce and Bella; a sister, Sharon (Tony) Albanese; a brother, Ric (Dr. Mary) Barringer; his stepmother, Dee Martin; brother-in-law, Bill Miller and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Jack was preceded in death by father-in-law, Gilbert Marti and his wife Theresa; sister-in-law, Gerri Miller.

Per Jack’s requests, there will be no calling hours or services.

The family would like to thank the nursing staff at Masternick Health Care Center for the care, love and support that they gave Jack and his family at this time.

Arrangements are being handled by Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

