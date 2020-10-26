Ivadale “Skip” Buehler, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ivadale “Skip” Buehler, 93, died early Monday morning, October 19, 2020 at the Inn at Poland Way, surrounded by family.

Ivadale, affectionately known as “Skip,” was born June 13, 1927 in Youngstown, a daughter of Byron and Adelia (Woodruff) Skipton. As a young child, her family relocated to Marietta, Ohio and later returned to this area when she was a teenager.

She was a 1945 graduate of Boardman High School and then received her registered nurse’s degree from West Virginia University Camden Clark School of Nursing.

Skip began her nursing career as a traveling registered nurse with the U.S. Cadet Nurses Corps., working in Veterans’ Hospitals on the west coast to help with the war efforts. Returning to her hometown a few years later, she took a registered nurse position with the Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Labor and Delivery and then worked for the Southside Hospital as head nurse on 2 West. She finished her career as an industrial nurse for US Steel and Republic Steel, retiring at the age of 62.

On November 27, 1954, she married William C. Buehler and they were blessed with 64 years of marriage, until he preceded her in death on January 3, 2019. Throughout their marriage, they enjoyed vacationing in Ft. Myers Beach, Florida and after retiring they purchased a second home there, sharing their time between Florida and Ohio. In Florida, Mrs. Buehler was a member of the Royal Pelican Red Hat Society and enjoyed playing in a Ladies Tennis League.

Along with her husband, Mrs. Buehler was a member of the Good Hope Lutheran Church in Boardman, the Starlighter’s Dance Club, and the Saxon Club, where they enjoyed playing in the Mixed Bocce League. She also enjoyed playing cards, bowling in the Applewood Ladies League, following NASCAR, cheering for the Cleveland Indians, and watching her husband race his stock cars.

She is survived by her children, George (Debbie) Buehler of Montgomery, Texas and Laurie (Jeff) Wellington of Poland; grandchildren, Benjamin Buehler of Montgomery, Texas, Jennifer (Heath) Brothers of Cincinnati, Samantha (John) Abramo of Danville, California and Tierney Wellington of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; four great-grandchildren, Mallory and Dominic Abramo and Madison and Palmer Brothers; sister-in-law, Catherine (the late Wilford) Sayers of Fairview Park and several nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Buehler was preceded in death by grandsons, Jared and Michael Buehler and her sister, Jane Grahovac.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Good Hope Lutheran Church in Boardman with Pastor Bob Quaintance officiating.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the church, prior to the service.

Due to COVID-19, we kindly ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask, follow the 6 ft.-rule, and please do not linger at the church if you are not staying for the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Good Hope Lutheran Church, 98 Homestead Dr., Boardman, Ohio 44512 or Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St., Boardman, Ohio 44512.

The family would like to express their appreciation and thank the staff at the Inn at Poland Way for the wonderful care they provided to Mrs. Buehler during her stay with them.

Arrangements are being handled by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, Poland Chapel. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send online condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ivadale “Skip” Buehler, please visit our floral store.

More stories from WKBN.com: