Iva Lou Demes, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Iva Lou Demes, 83, formerly of Canfield, passed away Friday afternoon, February 21, 2020 at Caprice Health Care Center with her family by her side.

Iva Lou was born August 13, 1936 in Braxton County, West Virginia, the daughter of the late James and Elsie (Wine) Sizemore.

She graduated from Burnsville High School in 1955 and moved to the Youngstown area shortly after graduation.

Iva Lou was a devoted, wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandson, Devlin.

Iva Lou was a member of the First Covenant Church in Boardman when it was under the direction of Pastor Tom Sharkey, whom she adored, along with his wife Lucy.

Her husband, Steve Demes, whom she married on September 21, 1963, preceded her in death on November 28, 1967.

Iva Lou is survived by her daughter, DelRae Demes of Boardman; grandson, Devlin S. Dunn of Boardman; six siblings, Carl (Muriel) Sizemore of Mineral Wells, West Virginia, Barbara (Ralph) McDougal of Grafton, West Virginia, Martha (Joseph) Bender of Canfield, Mary Brown of Locust Grove, Georgia, Robert (Nadine) Sizemore of Salem and Thomas (Marsha) Sizemore of Somerdale, Ohio and her best friend, Shirley Miller of Youngstown.

In addition to her parents and husband, Iva Lou was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Jack Brown.

Per Iva Lou requests, there are no calling hours or funeral services.

Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street, Struthers.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

