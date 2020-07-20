Irene Patrone, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irene Patrone, 82, passed away Tuesday morning, July 14, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

Irene was born November 3, 1937 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Arthur and Mary (Gaps) George.

She graduated from The Rayen School in 1955 and was a lifelong area resident.

Irene worked for the Mahoning County Library as a clerk for over 20 years, retiring in 2003.

She was an active member of St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown. Irene, Mom, Nona, Nunni2, lived life to serve, protect and unconditionally love God, family and friends.

She enjoyed music, dancing with her husband, reading and playing with her grandchildren and baking her delicious biscotti and other treats. She could always be counted on to lend a helping hand or listen patiently. Her hobbies/loves were all these.

Irene is survived by her husband of 61 years, Neil L. Patrone whom she married on May 16, 1959; four children, Christopher J. (Mary) Patrone of New Middletown, Teresa M. (Thomas) Morell of Springfield Township, Leslie A. Patrone and Andrea (Sam) Mattison both of Columbus, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Thomas Neil Morell, Anthony Morell, Matthew (Alyssa) Morell, Nicholas P. Eastham, Natalie (Alex) Yeremenko, Danielle Eastham, Christopher Czopur, and Alexander Mattison; two great-grandchildren, Liam Morell and Emma Morell and her four legged best friend, Lucie.

Besides her parents, Irene was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Libby George and sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Roy Orr.

Family and friends may call on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 9:30 – 10:45 a.m. in the chapel at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 10143 Main Street in New Middletown. Due to COVID-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored, and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that all visitors not staying for the service do not linger after seeing the Patrone family.

There will be a Memorial Mass, with Fr. Stephen Zeigler officiating, to follow at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery in Youngstown.

The family would like to thank Hospice of the Valley nursing staff and Irene’s caregivers, Mollie, Jodi, Tracy, Alyssa, Amber and Barbara for the love, care and support they gave to Irene and her family at this time.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH. 44512 in memory of Irene.

Arrangements are being handled by Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Irene (George) Patrone, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 21, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.