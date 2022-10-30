STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes0 – Irene M. Zajac, 93, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Maplecrest Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Mrs. Zajac was born January 9, 1929, a daughter of Joseph and Mary Badzik Adams.

She was a Struthers High School graduate.

After graduation, Irene worked as a bookkeeper at a Lincoln car dealership.

She was a member at Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Church in Struthers.

She was active in the PTA when her children were in school. Irene loved life and her family. She enjoyed playing euchre and playing cards at Struthers VFW, Post 3538 with her husband, Frank and her friends. She also took great joy in traveling to Las Vegas on vacation. Most of all, she enjoyed being a mother and a grandmother. Irene was a very special person who will be deeply missed.

Her husband, Frank A. Zajac, whom she married June 10, 1950, died November 9, 2017. Irene and Frank were married 67 years.

She is survived by her children, Patricia (Brian) Kuipers of Sylvania, Ohio, Kenneth Zajac of Rocky River, Ohio and Thomas (Diane) Zajac of Poland, Ohio and two grandchildren, Ryan Kuipers of Sylvania, Ohio and Andrew Zajac (fiancé, Kelly Balasko) of Boardman, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Dorothy (Daniel) Shirilla and her brother, Joseph (Anne) Adams.

Friends and family will be received at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street, Struthers, on Friday, November 4, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m.

The family would like to thank the staff at Maplecrest Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation for their excellent care and support.

Contributions may be given in her memory to the American Heart Association, 840 Southwestern Run, Poland, OH 44514.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with the family.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 31 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.