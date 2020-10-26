Irene L. Wagner, New Springfield, Ohio

New Springfield – Irene L. Wagner, 95, died Thursday evening, October 22, 2020 at Caprice Health Care Center.

Irene was born on May 16, 1925 in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of Richard and Anna David Koloff.

Raised in Pennsylvania, she lived in West Homestead and Munhall until relocating to Struthers in 1944.

Irene worked at Youngstown Sheet & Tube until after the end of World War II and then worked in several factories. In 1952, she began working for Century Foods and A&P Grocery Stores for eight years until the birth of her sons. After her children were in school, she returned to the workforce in 1969 with Boardman Schools in the cafeteria, retiring from the district after 20 years. Later in life, she began working again for Giant Eagle until the age of 83.

Mrs. Wagner was a member of Lockwood United Methodist Church now called Millcreek Community United Methodist Church. She served as a past president of the Youngstown District UMW (United Methodist Women) and held other offices in the district including treasurer and lay speaker for 30 years.

Irene was a talented seamstress and taught sewing lessons, enjoyed reading, bowling and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Her husband, Paul Wagner, whom she married December 15, 1951, preceded her in death on February 12, 2004.

Irene is survived by her sons, Richard Wagner of Youngstown and Michael Wagner of New Springfield; six grandchildren, James Wagner, Kristin (David) Munholand, Ricky Wagner, Courtney Wagner, Sara Wagner and Michael P. Wagner; three great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Bennet and Oshai; sister, Patricia Zach of Las Vegas and brother, Richard Koloff of Florida.

In addition to her parents and husband, Irene was preceded in death by siblings, Edward Koloff, David Staneff, Barbara Reed, Rita Krocker and Lillian Zarisky and grandson, Michael D. Wagner.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Millcreek Community United Methodist Church with Rev. Greg Calko officiating. Interment will be at Lake Park Cemetery.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions to the Millcreek Community United Methodist Church, 4570 Lockwood Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44511.

Arrangements are being handled by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Irene L. Wagner, please visit our floral store.

More stories from WKBN.com: