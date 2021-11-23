Hugh R. Haynes, Jr., Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hugh R. Haynes, Jr., 63, passed away early Saturday morning, November 20, 2021 at his home.

Hugh was born August 12, 1958 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a son of Hugh, Sr. and Patricia Boggs Haynes and moved to the Youngstown area as a young child.

He was a 1976 graduate of Boardman High School and attended Youngstown State University.

For his entire 40-year career, Hugh worked for General Extrusions, starting as a laborer and eventually retiring as Shipping Superintendent in 2017. Hugh had a very strong and fair work ethic.

Some of Hugh’s favorite hobbies through the years included, golfing, fishing, especially saltwater fishing in Florida, traveling annually with family and longtime friends, cutting his grass on his John Deere tractor, cheering on the Green Bay Packers and browsing vintage music stores, often with friends, looking for his next old record to enjoy. Hugh also enjoyed sitting down to a good meal (the spicier, the better!) and loved manning the grill at cookouts, always cooking an overabundance for everyone to enjoy.

A dedicated family man, Hugh was involved with his children’s activities as they were growing up and enjoyed coaching his sons’ Little League teams at the Boardman Field of Dreams. He adored his title as “Papa Huey” and loved spending time with his grandchildren every chance he got.

An all-around likeable guy, Hugh will be remembered for his giving, loving and easy-going nature, his willingness to always forgive others, never holding a grudge and his gift of patience.

He leaves to carry on his memory, his wife, the former Dorothy “Dodie” Hargate, whom he married May 21, 1994; children, Jessica O’Dea, Tom Haynes and Chris (Sherry) O’Dea, all of Boardman and Sara Haynes of Canfield; stepfather, Ray Tarnaski of Canfield; sister, Kathy (Justin) Gettz of East Earl, Pennsylvania; brother, Joe Haynes of Cadiz, Ohio and grandchildren, Elise Haynes, Emma and Eliana O’Dea and Frankie and Gino Patierno.

Hugh was preceded in death by his father, Hugh R. Haynes, Sr.; mother, Patricia Tarnaski and brothers, Louis “Ray” and Dale Haynes.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, November 26 from 4:00 – 5:45 p.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman, where a funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m., with Celebrant Randi Pappa officiating.

