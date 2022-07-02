POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Professor Hugh G. Earnhart, 89, died Thursday evening, June 16, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Hugh was born December 26, 1932 in Urbana, Ohio, a son of the late Everell and Pauline Pond Earnhart.

Raised in Urbana, Hugh was a graduate of Urbana High School, Class of 1950.

After graduation, he served four years in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict, stationed in San Diego, California. While serving, he attended San Diego State University and was a member of the US Navy Golf Team.

Following his honorable discharge, he worked two years for Coral and Decca Records, before returning to Ohio to further his education. Hugh received his bachelor’s degree in history from Bowling Green University and did his postgraduate studies at the University of Maryland.

In 1964, he relocated to Leetonia, Ohio to take a teaching position with Youngstown State University. During his tenure, he served as a Professor in the History Department, Department Chair, and Assistant Dean of the Arts and Sciences. Retiring in 1997, Professor Earnhart received the prestigious Heritage Award, honoring his major contributions to the university during his years of service.

Hugh’s deep love of history spurred him to begin a local chapter of the Civil War Round Table in the Mahoning Valley, which he was dedicated to serving for the last 40 years. He delighted in sharing his love of history by authoring many historical articles for the Vindy and The Review newspapers. He also authored two children’s books, two cookbooks, one of which is an accumulation of over 1000 recipes of his mother and grandmother and more recently he was writing articles in the Farm and Dairy. While living in Leetonia, Hugh owned a farm and raised polled hereford cattle.

Gifted with a green thumb, Hugh was a Master Gardener through the OSU Extension, serving on its board, was president of Gardeners of America, president of the Men’s Garden Club of Youngstown and served as a flower judge at various fairs through the years. When not busy taking care of his beautiful gardens, Hugh enjoyed going to Reserve Run Golf Course, where he was a ranger and played in several leagues. Committed to serving his community and country, as a proud veteran, Hugh initiated the program Wreaths Across America in Mahoning County for a number of years, served on the board of Girl Scouts of America and the Ohio Historical Society for many years.

With a larger than life personality, Hugh was truly one of a kind, devoted to his family, students and community and will be tremendously missed by all who loved him.



He leaves to carry on his memory, his wife, the former Mary Kay McGowan Schulz, whom he married October 6, 1982; children, Stephanie (Lyle) Sexton of Ainsworth, Iowa and Christopher (Lorraine) Earnhart of Fremont, Ohio; stepchildren, Marianne (Ralph) DeCapua of Sarasota, Florida and David Schulz of Austintown, Ohio; grandchildren, Ty (Ashley) Sexton of Eaton, Colorado, Keiffer Sexton of Pocatello, Idaho, Jacob Earnhart of Fremont, Ohio and Andrew Earnhart of Fremont, Ohio and brothers, Charles (Brenda) Earnhart of Springfield, Ohio and Mark (Vicki) Earnhart of Easley, South Carolina.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Earnhart and sisters, Jane Irwin and Ann Johnson.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, July 7, 2022 from 4:00 – 5:45 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street, Poland, Ohio, where a memorial service will follow at 6:00 p.m. Following the service, guests will be received at a reception in the Becker Family Center.

Interment will be in the Kingscreek Cemetery in Urbana, Ohio.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in Professor Earnhart’s name to Angels for Animals, 4750 W. South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406 or Pamplin Historical Park, 6125 Boyd Blank Road, Petersburg, VA 23803.

