Hugh G. Boland, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hugh G. Boland, 80, passed away early Thursday morning, December 5, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

Hugh was born July 25, 1939 in Youngstown, a son of the late Gilbert and Jane Hays Boland.

A life-long resident of Struthers, Hugh was a graduate of Struthers High School, Class of 1957.

For over 27 years Hugh worked as a driver salesman for Servi-Clean Industries. Prior to Servi-Clean he was a dairy manager for the former A&P Grocery Store in Struthers.

Hugh loved the outdoors, fishing, gardening, camping at Spring Valley Lake Park and sitting on his porch watching the rainstorms. He also enjoyed playing cards, handheld video games, antiques, and working on old cars with his son. Hugh centered himself around his family, especially his grandchildren. His brothers and sisters were very special to him along with his nieces and nephews and he loved spending time with extended family at the annual Boland family reunion. Hugh always appreciated the friendship and camaraderie of his close knit neighbors.

Hugh attended the former Struthers Baptist Tabernacle and more recently the Poland Village Baptist Church where he grew spiritually.

A compassionate, big hearted soul, Hugh was always there to help others and these traits were instilled in his children and grandchildren.

Hugh leaves his wife, the former Beverly Mae Stanley, whom he married October 5, 1957. He always said he had the best wife and was very proud that they were married for 62 years. He also leaves three daughters, Bonnie (George) Macinga of Struthers, Brenda (Thomas) Squicquero also of Struthers, and Kim Boland of Boardman; one son, Greg (Jayne) Boland of Struthers; one sister, Margaret Gratton of Youngstown; one brother, Chester Boland of Warren; one sister-in-law, Karin Boland of Austintown; His pride and joy, his four grandchildren, whom he adored, Michael and Amanda Macinga, Matthew (Tiffany Donadee) Squicquero, and Ethan Squicquero.

In addition to his parents, Hugh was preceded in death by two infant sons, Timmy and Terry; one brother, Thomas Boland; one brother-in-law, Dennis Gratton and one sister-in-law, Josephine Boland.

His family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the wonderful and compassionate care Hugh received from Dr. Santuccio Ricciardi, Dr. Ashlee Russo, Dr. Robert Ricchiuti and Dr. David Panin.

A funeral service celebrating Hugh’s life will be held Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Davidson-Becker funeral home with Rev. Brian Etheridge officiating.

Interment will follow at the Poland Riverside Cemetery.

Friends will be received Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and Monday, December 9, 2019 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, Hugh’s family requests memorial tributes take the form of contributions to Poland Village Baptist Church 79 Hill Drive, Poland, OH 44514.