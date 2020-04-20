Howard “Max” Heinl, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Howard “Max” Heinl, 80, of New Middletown, Ohio, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at St. Mary Alzheimer’s Center, where he’s resided since 2017.

He was born on January 28, 1940 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Max Frederick Heinl and Lillian Grove Heinl and had been a lifelong area resident.

Max graduated from Springfield Local High School in 1958 and was in Youngstown State University’s graduating class of 1960.

He was a teacher, counselor, cross country and basketball coach at Brown Local in Malvern, Ohio. He was also a counselor at Springfield Local High School. During his time at Springfield he coached various sports such as girls basketball, boys basketball and girls softball. After retiring from Springfield, Max went on to coach basketball and softball at Union Area High School in Pennsylvania. Throughout this time he had been inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame as a coach at Springfield Local High School and the Ohio High School Coaches Hall of Fame.

Max married Fran “Fru” in 1962. They celebrated 58 years together… or as Fru would say, “Max put up with her for 58 years.” Together they had a daughter, Melanie, who went on to marry Scott Workman. Melanie and Scott Workman extended their family in June of 2000 when Nicholas Workman was born. Nicholas made a third generation who was part of Springfield Local Schools.

Max was an avid fan of all the Cleveland sports teams and his alma maters, Springfield and Youngstown State. He will be remembered for the unconditional love he possessed for his family, students, friends and his animals. Also, by the everlasting impact he left on his community.

Surviving are his wife Frances Heinl; his daughter, Melanie (Scott) Workman; a grandson, Nicholas Workman and family from out of town.

Max was preceded in death by his parents, Max and Lillian Heinl.

The family would like to thank Max’s caregivers at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center in Columbiana, Ohio, for the love and kindness they showed to Max.

The family will hold a private service at The Church of The Rock in Poland. An additional celebration of Max’s life will be held at a later date for friends and loved ones.

Monetary donations can be made to Frances Heinl to be put towards a scholarship fund in Max’s name.

Arrangements are by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 21, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.