Howard F. Millard, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Howard F. Millard, 88, of Boardman, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family, Friday, December 4.

Howard was born September 10, 1932, a son of Frances A. Yaskey and James C. Millard. Their family lived in Brownlee Woods before moving to Poland in 1945.

Howard graduated from Poland Seminary High School in 1950. He attended Ohio State University and Youngstown University before serving in the Army Signal Corps during the Korean War.

He was a member of Poland Presbyterian Church where he and his wife, MaryEllen Szush were married September 21, 1957.

Together they owned and operated Millard Florist in Poland Village for 43 years.

Howard is survived by his wife and two daughters, Cindy and Steve Tole of Greensboro, North Carolina and Lori Krell of Jordan, New York; sister-in-law, Betty Millard; niece and nephew, Linda and Jim Penney and children, Cliff and Signe Millard and their children.

He was preceded in death by his brother, J. Gordon Millard; son-in-law, Steve Krell and nephew, Daniel Millard.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Park Vista, St. Elizabeth Hospital and Hospice of the Valley, who cared generously and kindly for Howard and our family.

There will be private services for the immediate family.

