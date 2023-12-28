POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Houston Loyd, 92, a man who lived faithfully dedicated to Jesus throughout his life, went to be with his Savior on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

He was born April 8, 1931 in Covington, Louisiana, a son of the late Rufus and Edith (Sharp) Loyd.

He proudly served in the United States Air Force.

He earned his Bachelor’s in Education at Southeastern Louisiana University, and then completed his Master’s Degree from Marshall University.

He retired as a teacher from Elyria City Schools.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his beloved wife, the former Martha Spangler, who he married January 3, 1959; his daughters, Elizabeth (Thom) Groeger, Jan (Tom) Slosser and Alice (Bill) Hanchosky; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Sid and Troy Loyd.

Friends will be received on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman, followed immediately by a funeral service beginning at 10:00 a.m.

He will be laid to rest at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.

The family is grateful to Comfort Keepers and Southern Care Hospice for their kindness and care the last years of his life.

