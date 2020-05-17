Hilda Mae “Kitty” Sorriento, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hilda Mae “Kitty” Sorriento, 76 of Hubbard, died Friday morning, May 15, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Youngstown.

She was born July 6, 1943 in Kerens, West Virginia, a daughter of Troy and Dorothy (Davis) Murphy.

She had been the owner of Hermitage House Smorgasbord in New Castle for many years. She had retired from the SPD department of Southside Hopital in Youngstown.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Sorriento, and her two sisters, Dottie Murphy and Betty Ann Zimmerman.

She leaves her daughter, Deborah (William) Robb of Hubbard; a brother, Troy (Linda) Murphy of Ravenna, Ohio and a sister, Helen Smith in Virginia.

There will be no services or calling hours.

Arrangements are by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Hilda Mae “Kitty” Sorriento, please visit our floral store.