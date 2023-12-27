NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Henry Joseph Cardillo, 77, passed away on Sunday, December 24, 2023, with his loving family by his side.

He was born on June 2, 1946 in Revere, Massachusetts, a son of the late Henry and Phyllis (Moricco) Cardillo.

Henry dedicated his life to a purpose larger than himself, which embodies the true spirit of service. The two greatest examples of this were his service to his country and his service to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

After graduating from Revere High School, Henry attended Salem Teachers College before enlisting in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was stationed at Otis Air Force Base in Cape Cod, Massachusetts and was honored to serve his country as a flightline mechanic for C-121 Columbine Constellation aircrafts. Small replicas of these airplanes lined the shelves of his office as a constant reminder of the pride he felt as a military veteran.

While on leave in 1967, Henry met Saundra Berardino, the love of his life. They were engaged after knowing each other for only three days and married a year later. The next 55 years of marriage shaped his love and dedication for his family and his devotion to Jesus Christ. He was a deacon, teacher, and elder before entering into the ministry at just 32 years old to serve the membership of The Church of Jesus Christ.

Henry later attended Youngstown State University where he earned an Associate’s Degree in Business and a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting. He worked as a financial controller for 40 years at Commercial Shearing before retiring in 2007. Although anyone who knows Henry understands that “retired” may not be the most fitting word to describe him. He was always dabbling in something with his tools or crunching numbers on his computer for various people or groups. In his own quiet way, Henry was always making sure others were taken care of and had what they needed. When he did take time for himself, he enjoyed watching classic movies and rooting for the New England Patriots and his favorite women’s college softball teams.

Left to honor Henry’s memory are his beloved wife, Saundra (Berardino) Cardillo of North Lima; and his three children, Lori (Bill) Sayavich of Twinsburg, Jared (Gina) Cardillo of Boardman, and Ralph Cardillo of Venice, Florida. Henry’s legacy also lives on through his five grandchildren who were his pride and joy, Franchesca (Joseph) Weingartner, Luciano Cardillo, Parker Sayavich, Carson Sayavich, and Sophia Sayavich. He will also be missed by his puppy, Daisy Lynn, whom he loved dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Louise Dorr and husband, James Dorr; sister, Jaqueline Green and husband, Jack Green; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Josephine and Ralph Berardino; brother-in-law, Ron Berardino; and his former brother-in-law Ilo Paronich, who he loved like a brother.

Friends and family may call from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Davis Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market St., in Boardman, OH 44512 where a funeral service will follow immediately after.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Henry’s memory to The Church of Jesus Christ Youngstown Mission,185 N. Canfield-Niles Rd., Youngstown, OH 44515 or the Wounded Warrior Project.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 28, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing