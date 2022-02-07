NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Wagner, 92, of New Springfield, died Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Masternick Memorial in New Middletown.

She was born May 11, 1929 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Andrew and Mary Ragan.

Helen was a member of the New Springfield Church of God.

Her husband of 66 years, Calvin Wagner, Sr., whom she married April 28, 1947, died September 17, 2013.

She leaves two sons, Calvin Wagner, Jr. of New Springfield and Robert (Cheryl) Wagner of Canfield; her daughter, Janice (James) Dorosky of Canton; a sister, Annette of Dayton; 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and her husband, Helen was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Wagner and her sister, Nevada Duda.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, February 10, 2022, at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

