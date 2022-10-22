NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Povtak, 95, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 21, 2022.



Mrs. Povtak was born on March 6, 1927, the daughter of Michael and Mary Kuchinsky of Cleveland, Ohio.

She is survived by sons Tim (Sharlene) Povtak of Longwood, Florida, and Jeff (Patricia) Povtak of Roanoke, Virginia; grandchildren Jessica Povtak (Micheal Nham), Michael (Cassey Elder) Povtak, Marika Povtak, Carling Povtak, Shelby Povtak, and Matthew Povtak; and great- grandchildren Bowen Nham and Maia Nham.

She was preceded in death by husband William Povtak, sons Dave Povtak and Michael Povtak, and brother Steve Kuchinsky.



Mrs. Povtak was a 1945 graduate of Cleveland South High School.

After raising her children, she worked for 10 years as a clerk for the Ohio Bureau of Unemployment.

She was a member of Poland Presbyterian Church for 60 years where she served as a deacon and volunteered with Meals on Wheels. She was a founding member of the Poland Swim Club and a member of the Poland Garden Club.



She was a loving mother who cared greatly for her family. She enjoyed cooking for her children and grandchildren and watching them enjoy their favorite meals. Nobody left her house hungry! She was at home in her vegetable and flower garden and was still cutting the grass at 89 years old. She liked staying busy, crafting homemade gifts, and even crocheting blankets, for her grandchildren.



She was an avid bowler and tennis player and multiple medal winner in horseshoes at the Ohio Senior Olympics. She loved exercising and was doing physical therapy right to the end.



The family would like to thank the loving, caring staff at Masternick Memorial, along with Touching Hearts Home Health and Southern Care Hospice for their tender care during her closing days.



A memorial service will be planned for a later date.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Diaconate of Poland Presbyterian Church.

Arrangements are being handled by Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with Helen’s family.

