Helen M. Goddard, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen M. Goddard, 88, of New Middletown, was surrounded by her family when she passed Friday evening, July 30, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

She was the daughter of William and Bertha Klein born in Brooklyn, New York on February 6, 1933.

Helen was a graduate of William Cullen Bryant High School where she was on the honor roll.

She worked as an assistant for a hotel chain and an interior designer in New York City.

It was in her favorite city that she met and married her love, George. They moved to New Middletown in 1966 where she was a devoted member of Zion Lutheran Church.

She worked as a preschool teacher’s assistant at St. Paul’s Childcare Center.

Helen loved to travel and wanted to inspire others to do the same. She had been to all 50 states and numerous countries and loved to share stories of her experiences. As much as she loved to travel, she loved so many things right here at home. She loved going to Red Hat lunch with her close friends, watching Wheel of Fortune and attending everything that her children and grandchildren were involved in. She especially enjoyed Springfield Local basketball games with Helen and Peg, always wearing her orange feather boa. Helen had a way of making everyone feel like the most special person in the world through her thoughtful words and had a smile for everyone. She was so giving and kind but never wanted any attention or anything in return.

Helen leaves those whom she called “the loves of her life,” her husband of 58 years, George Goddard; her three children: son, John (Kim) Goddard of Canfield and two daughters, Lynn (Kevin) Flaherty of New Middletown and Dawn (John) Walsh of Struthers; George and Kathy Goddard; eight grandchildren, Joe (Nicole), Jenny, Jayden, McCartney, Jacob, Kevin, Allie and Ben; her sister, Rita (Lloyd) Brenner of Poland, as well many nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

To honor Helen’s wishes, there will be no calling hours and a private ceremony for immediate family only.

Helen also requested that any material contributions take the form of donations to Zion Lutheran Church in New Middletown.

Arrangements are being handled by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

