COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen M. Evans, 80, passed away on October 27, 2023 at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center in Columbiana.

She was born March 9, 1943 in Avon Lake. For a brief time she worked at Northside Hospital, but after having children, decided to stay home to raise them.

Helen was a woman of faith who lived a quiet and low-key life. She did not like conflict and was not one to hold a grudge.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her sons, Tim Evans and David Evans.

Friends will be received on Friday, November 3, 2023, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers, followed immediately by a funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m.

