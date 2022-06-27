YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Louise (Epperson) Warden, 94, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday evening, June 21, 2022 at Park Vista Retirement Center.

Helen was born April 9, 1928 in College Park, Georgia, a daughter of John and Katie (Dinsmore) Epperson and relocated with her family as a young child to the Mahoning Valley.

Raised in Youngstown, Helen was a graduate of Scienceville High School.

In 1948, she married John Warden and moved to Townville, Pennsylvania.

Helen was a dedicated homemaker, wife and mother, who centered her days around loving and caring for her family.

Strong in her faith, Helen and John raised their family in the Townville Baptist Church, where Helen was active with many of the church’s activities. She was a choir director for many years and very involved with various youth organizations within the church.

Helen also worked outside the home for numerous years as a school van driver for special needs children.

Later in life, John and Helen relocated to Arkansas for 20 years, before returning to the Youngstown area in 2007 to be closer to family.

In her free time, Helen enjoyed tending to her flowers and her annual vegetable garden. She was also an avid reader, seamstress and enjoyed playing cards and board games. Helen loved entertaining family and friends which always involved plenty of food and fun! Helen will always be remembered for being a sweet and loving person.

Helen leaves to carry on her memory, sons, David (Sherry) Warden of Boardman and Jym (Suzanne) Warden of Tryonville, Pennsylvania; brother, John (Dee) Epperson of Lake Mary, Florida; four grandchildren and two stepgrandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, John, in 2012; her son, Scott Warden and sisters, Frances Colabine, Judy Bello and Jean Helfenstein.

A Celebration of Life service for Helen will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Helen Warden’s name to the Boardman Baptist Church, 1207 Shields Road, Boardman, OH 44512 or the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley, 1300 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Youngstown, OH 44510.

