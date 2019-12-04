Helen “Lou” LaPaze, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Louise LaPaze, 87, formerly of Hopewell Drive in Struthers, passed away Tuesday morning, December 3, 2019 at Ohio Living at Park Vista Retirement Center with her family by her side.

Helen, known by her family and friends as “Lou” was born January 17, 1932 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late John and Helen (Jonas) Baldea.

She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1950 and was a lifelong area resident.

Lou was a homemaker and worked part time as a secretary for the American Heart Association for several years and the Youngstown Vindicator She later worked part-time in retail for J.C. Penny and Memory Lane, both at the Southern Park Mall.

She was a member of Bridge of Hope Church and was a devoted member, participating in the church choir and several church plays. As she became more engaged and involved at the church, Lou graduated from Berea Bible College and became an ordained minister. She had a calling to the sick and homebound at Bridge of Hope and served in this ministry for the members of the church for over 18 years.

Lou is survived by a son, Robert J. (Melanie) LaPaze of Girard; two granddaughters, Sarah L. (Kevin) Herrholtz of Girard and Rebecca E. (Tim) Eyler of Alexandria, Virginia; four great-grandchildren, Casey Harrholtz, Jackson Eyler, Macy Eyler and Norah Herrholtz and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Lou was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Gerald D. LaPaze, whom she married on February 14, 1953 and died November 26, 2013.

There will be a funeral service on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers with Reverend James Berkebile officiating.

Family and friends may call on Friday, December 6 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.

Interment will take at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Lowellville.

Lou was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and enjoyed spend time with her family. She will be greatly missed.

