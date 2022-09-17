BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen J. Tincher, 83, of Boardman, died peacefully Thursday morning, September 15, 2022 at her home.

She was born October 21, 1938, in Youngstown, a daughter of John and Louise Peacock and had been a lifelong area resident.

Helen was a longtime member of Evangel Baptist Church in Boardman and worked in the nursery of the church and was active with the youth group as well as other activities in the church.

Besides her loving husband of 67 years, Charles Tincher, whom she married November 30, 1955, she leaves her four children, Charles (Gabriel) Tincher, Jr. of Goose Creek, South Carolina, Pamela Scitzs of Lewisburg, West Virginia, Keith (Jennifer) Tincher of Canfield and Kevin (Tracie) Tincher of Canfield; seven grandchildren, Dustin (Valerie) Tincher, Krista (Michael) Beichner, Misty Scitzs, Tiffany (Thomas) Knight, Jarod Tincher, Parker Tincher and Robert Tincher; three great-grandchildren, Brady and Alyssa Tincher and Trey Knight and a sister-in-law, Janet Peacock.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Russell, Bill and Jack Peacock and a sister, Betty O’ Brien.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Evangel Baptist Church in Boardman with Pastor Randy Brunko officiating. Friends may call two hours prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material contributions take the form of donations to either Evangel Baptist Church, 5248 Southern Blvd., Boardman, OH 44512, or to Southern Care Hospice, 970 Windham Court, Suite 9, Boardman, OH 44512.

Helen’s family would like to express their most sincere appreciation to Southern Care Hospice, as well as friends, neighbors, and her church family for all the love and care provided.

Arrangements are by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

