POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Irene First, 94, formerly of Island Drive in Poland, passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Windsor House at Masternick Memorial.

Helen was born January 13, 1928 in Campbell, Ohio, the daughter of the late Michael and Helen (Kozak) Mrosko.

She graduated from Campbell Memorial High School and from Choffin Career & Technical Center.

Helen was a LPN for St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown and later for Boardman Community Care.

In her free time, Helen volunteered for many Red Cross Blood Drives, when her daughters were young, the Girl Scouts and for Families In Touch Support Group.

Helen is survived by three children, Ronald J. First of Lake Wylie,South Carolina, Patricia A. First of Coral Springs, Florida and Donna J. (Jon Freyvogel) First of Dayton, Ohio; three grandchildren, Jordon First, Brittany Pendleton and Sean First and four great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Helen was preceded in death by an infant son, Henry Joseph First; a sister, Anna Jane Dubaj and brother, Michael Mrosko.

Per Helen’s request, there will be private services.

Interment will be at St. Nicholas Byzantine Cemetery, Campbell, Ohio.

Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers.

