Helen I. Horkey, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen I. Horkey, 91, of Youngstown, passed away Monday, August 16, 2021 at Beeghly Oaks.

She was born March 7, 1930 in New Orleans, Louisiana, a daughter of Joseph and Julia (Amerling) Marshall.

Helen was a graduate of Hubbard High School Class of 1948.

She worked as a secretary for Reserve Life Insurance.

Helen was a member of Bible Baptist Temple in Campbell, where she had served as the secretary for the ladies missionary group.

Her husband, Charles Horkey, Sr., died in 1992.

She leaves a son, Charles Horkey, Jr. of Youngstown; a daughter, Linda DeMatteo of Hubbard; a sister, Julia Rose in California; six grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Rudolph Marshall.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 20, 2021 at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers. Friends will be received 12:00 – 12:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material contributions be sent to the ladies missionary group of the Bible Baptist Temple, 230 Lettie Avenue, Campbell, OH 44405.

