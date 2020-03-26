Helen Bond, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Bond, 39, of Poland, died Wednesday afternoon, March 25, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Health Center.

She was born March 18, 1981 in Youngstown, a daughter of Jeffrey and Debora Bond.

Helen was a 1999 graduate of Lowellville High School.

She had worked as a D.J. for several years and had also enjoyed working for her uncle’s concession stand and Roberto’s Restaurant in Youngstown.

She enjoyed Ohio State football games, watching the Pittsburgh Penguins and she especially enjoyed seeing her son, Dylan at his cheer competitions. Helen cherished spending time with her children, family and friends and also participating in walks for the Kidney Foundation.

She leaves her mother, Debora Fraticelli, with whom she made her home; three sons, Dylan, Noah and Jase Bond, all at home; her stepdaughter, Alyssa Guerrieri of Lowellville; her sister, Mary Fraticelli of Poland; two brothers, Daniel (Diane) Bond of Poland and Geno Fraticelli of Struthers; three uncles, Robert (John) Faraglia of Youngstown, James (Pam) Bond, Jr. and David Bond, Sr., both in Georgia; a niece, MacKenzie Bond; a nephew, Colton Bond; her stepfather, Michael (Deborah) Fraticelli of Struthers and her stepmother, Deborah Bond in Georgia.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jeffrey Bond; her grandparents, Daniel and Helen Faraglia and Beverly Romeo and James Bond, Sr. and her aunt, Cindy Bond.

A memorial service celebrating Helen’s life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Becker Funeral Homes. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Helen Bond, please visit our tribute store.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 27, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.