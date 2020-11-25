Helen (Bobko) Brill, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Brill, passed away Tuesday morning, November 24, 2020 at Maplecrest Nursing Home with her children at her side.

Helen was born January 10, 1929 in Struthers, a daughter of Steve and Anna Kasper Bobko.

A 1947 graduate of Struthers High School, Helen married her high school sweetheart, Frederick “Porky” Brill on August 26, 1950 and they made their home in Struthers and later Poland.

Helen raised their three children and was active in her church, Infant Jesus of Prague, where she was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society and Byzantine Social Club.

For 60 years, Helen looked forward to playing 500 Bid with her high school friends and enjoyed watching the Cleveland Indians and Ohio State Football.

Helen and Porky were married for 56 years until his passing on January 31, 2006.

She leaves two daughters, Sharon (Gene) Mulichak and Renee Weimer all of Poland; one son, Michael (Sharon) Brill of Henderson, Nevada; three grandsons, Matt Mulichak of Cleveland, Doug (Mara) Duncan of Youngstown and Danny (Jessica Kanos) Duncan of Boardman; the joy of her life, her great-granddaughter, Maria Grace Duncan and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was preceded in death by two sisters, Anne Gaydos and Mary Fisher and two brothers, Michael and John Bobko.

Visitation will be this Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the Infant Jesus of Prague Church in Boardman.

A Divine Liturgy will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Mykhaylo Farynets officiating.

Interment will follow at the St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Lowellville.

Helen’s family would like to express their gratitude and many thanks to the staff at the Blackburn Home for the care and compassion given to her over the past several years and more recently, to the staff at Maplecrest Nursing Home and All Caring Hospice.

Contributions may be made to the maintenance fund of Infant Jesus of Prague Church, 7754 South Avenue, Boardman, OH 44512 or towards activities at the Blackburn Home, 6 Botsford Street, Poland, OH 44514 and Maplecrest Nursing Home, 400 Sexton Street, Struthers, OH 44471.

To those who cannot attend or are uncomfortable doing so, please remember Helen and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

To view live stream of Helen’s funeral, please visit https:\\www.facebook.com\InfantJesusofPragueByzantineCatholicChurch\

