STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hazel Ruth Stanley, 79, passed away, Monday, July 11, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, surrounded by her daughters.

Hazel was born January 8, 1943 in Murphy, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Gly and Alice Mashburn Patterson, and came to the Mahoning Valley as a young child.

On October 3, 1953, Hazel married Robert Lee Stanley, and they were blessed with 49 years of marriage until his passing on December 25, 2002. Through the years, they made their home in Georgia and Ohio, returning permanently to this area in the early 90s. Loving and nurturing, Hazel was a dedicated homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Taking care of her family was always her top priority and she always made sure everyone had what they needed and more.

Later in life, Hazel worked as a cashier for Walmart in Boardman for 13 years, retiring in 2015. It was a job she loved going to and she enjoyed the camaraderie with her co-workers and customers.

Some of Hazel’s happiest times included, family gatherings that she always looked forward to hosting in her home, family vacations in the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee and spending precious time with her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Hazel also enjoyed her many casino trips with her sister Lois, playing bingo and going to the farmer markets with her daughter Teresa, spending the weekends at her daughter Kimberley’s house, where they enjoyed sitting on the porch and watching the birds, getting in the car and going on days trips with her daughter Tabatha and grandchildren, and she enjoyed visiting and talking with her daughter Tammy, who was also her neighbor.

In her free time, Hazel enjoyed cross-stitching, sewing, cooking, baking, especially her famous banana bread that she loved sharing with everyone, puzzle books, watching cowboy movies, fishing and telling a good story. Hazel will be forever remembered for her big heart, generosity and kindness to others, and willingness to help anyone in need, even if that meant her going without.

Hazel is survived by her children, Tammy Hughes of Struthers, Kevin (Sherry Lynch) Stanley of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Kimberley (Bill) Shook of Boardman, Tabatha (Roy Oliver) Stanley of Struthers and Teresa (Kevin Krieger) Guerriero of Austintown; sister, Lois Mann of Struthers; brother, Tom (Helen) Patterson of Enon Valley, Pennsylvania; 21 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Hazel was preceded in death by her daughter, Ruth Holifield; grandchildren, Hillary Shook, Tiffani Stanley, Rachel Holifield; great-grandchild, Brinlee Lattyak; and her infant twin brother.

A funeral service will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main St., Poland.

Interment will follow at the Belmont Park Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Friday from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home.

Hazel had a love of flowers and floral arrangements are welcomed at the funeral home.

