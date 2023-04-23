NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harvey C. “Rabbit” Wilson, 88, passed away early Friday morning, April 21, 2023 at Masternick Memorial.

Harvey was born May 2, 1934 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late John and Mildred (Weaver) Wilson.

He graduated from North High School in 1952.

He worked for General Fireproofing for two years until he enlisted in the United States Army in 1957. He proudly worked as a radio controller, and served two years active duty and was in the reserves until he was discharged in 1963.

He returned to the area and worked as a timekeeper for Wean United (formerly United Engineering) for 30 years until his retirement in 1985.

Post retirement, both he and his brother, Gene, were fierce advocates for the pension and retirement benefits that were cut upon the closing of the plant. They helped to restore partial benefits for those retirees, which was a small victory for them.

Not content with sitting still, Harvey and his wife, the former Sandra L. Lepsik, then moved onto a farm in Vienna, where they maintained both the land and the animals. They loved to have the grandchildren over to teach them to ride horses and ride on the tractors.

Harvey was an active member at the Boardman United Methodist Church, where he both volunteered his time and efforts for their various events and dinners and was an usher for seven years.

When he was home, he loved working in his yard, bowling and attending car shows. He enjoyed spending his winters in Florida but the pull of his beloved grandchildren always brought him back. He would always be willing to help people in need, putting their own needs sometimes above his own. He will be dearly missed by anyone lucky enough to know him.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Kimberly White of Poland and Eric H. (Lori) Wilson of Boardman; his grandchildren, Ryan (Chris Holtzman) Wilson, Erika (fiancé, Dan Hammond) Hoover, Garrett (Amanda) White, Rachel (James Zubick) and Stephanie (Nick Cavalier) White; great-grandchildren, Christopher, Niko, Eric, Declan, James, Jace and Jack and his two sisters, Ruth Shaffer of Glendale, Arizona and Mildred Linden of Fairfax, Virginia.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sandra, whom he married February 14, 1961 and who passed away June 8, 2022; his brothers, Harold, Kenneth, Randall, and Gene Wilson and a sister, Frances Wilson.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman, immediately followed by a memorial celebration of life at 7:00 p.m., officiated by Rev. Barbara Dobranchin. He will be laid to rest with his wife at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

