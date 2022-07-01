POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry Eugene Wisler, 65, passed away unexpectedly from cardiac surgery on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with his loving family by his side.

Harry, known by his family and friends as “Sonny,” was born February 16, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Harry and Mary (Freet) Wisler.

He graduated from Poland Seminary High School in 1976 and from Mahoning County Career & Technical Center in welding. In school Sonny was ranked second in the State of Ohio for his welding abilities.

Sonny was a welder and fabricator for Vanex Tube Corporation in Niles for 25 years. He was known at work as “the fab-man.”

He was a member of New Life Church in Poland.

Sonny was an avid fan of stock car racing and he participated in stock car racing with his own car number, 37w. In 2006, Sonny earned and was titled, Stock Car Champion at Sharon Speedway. In his younger years, he also enjoyed boxing and was known as “Sonny one punch.”

Sonny was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and treasured Sunday dinners at his home every week with his family.

Sonny is survived by his wife of 45 years, the former Linda E. Day, whom he married on February 12, 1977; three daughters, Tina L. (Harry) Stouffer of New Middletown, Tracy A. (Randy) Culp of Hubbard, and Penney E. (Joseph) Wisler-Socha of Poland; eight grandchildren, Corey (Alexi) Stouffer of Poland, Anthony Stouffer of New Middletown, Katelynn Socha of Poland, Hayley Socha of Poland, Zachary Stouffer of New Middletown, Collin Culp of Hubbard, Caleb Culp of Hubbard, and Kami Jo Socha of Poland, a great-grandson, Corey “CJ” Stouffer, Jr. of Poland; a niece, Linda (Mike) Mendik of Cortland; a nephew, Jeff (Diane) Penn of Kinsman; and brother-in-law, Jack Penn of Kinsman.

Besides his parents, Harry and Mary, Sonny was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Wisler; and two sisters, Barbara Penn, and Mary Alice Wisler.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland.

There will be a funeral service celebrating Sonny’s life on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor David Allman and Chaplain Daniel Smith officiating.

Interment will follow at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Canfield.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to New Life Church, 2250 E. Western Reserve Road, Poland, OH 44514 in memory of Sonny.

