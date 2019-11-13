Harry Lee Ponikvar, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry Lee Ponikvar, Sr., 88, died Sunday evening, November 10, 2019 at The Inn at Walker Mill, surrounded by family.

Harry was born October 4, 1931 in Thomas, West Virginia, a son of the late James and Christine (Popish) Ponikvar.

Harry was raised in West Virginia and was a 1949 graduate of Thomas High School.

After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army in June of 1950, serving during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in July of 1952 with the rank of Corporal and received the Korean Service Medal with 2 Bronze Stars, Combat Infantry Badge and the United Nations Service Medal.

On June 5, 1954, he wed the former Jane Phillips and shortly after their marriage they moved to Chicago while Harry attended Coyne College. After he received his certification in electronics, they moved to Fairmont, West Virginia where he took a position with Western Electric Phone Company. They later relocated to the Youngstown area when Harry took a job as an electrical lineman for Youngstown Sheet & Tube until their closing. He retired from WCI Steel as an electrical lineman in 1996.

He was a member of Holy Family Church, former charter member of St. Luke Catholic Church and a former Boy Scout Leader. Mr. Ponikvar was also a member of the VFW Post 93 and a life member of the Korean War Veteran’s Association, where he was a member of its honor guard.

Harry loved to stay busy, always finding projects to work on. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, gardening and especially attending his grandchildrens’ extracurricular activities.

His wife, Jane, preceded him in death on June 27, 2008.

Harry is survived by his daughter, Nancy Frasco of Poland; son, Bud (Mary) Ponikvar of Boardman; four grandchildren, Meghan (Aaron) Fraser of Concord, North Carolina, Garrett (fiancée, Emily Buist) Frasco of Poland, Jayna (Collin) Frasco Syphard of Poland and Spencer Frasco of Poland; two great-grandchildren, Luke Fraser and Audrey Jane Syphard; two brothers, Vincent (Mary Ann) Ponikvar of Thomas, West Virginia and Richard (Shirley) Ponikvar of McDonald and three sisters, Annabelle Hauk of Frederick, Maryland, Bonnie Sadowski of Evans City, Pennsylvania and Martha (Jim) Snodgrass of Downingtown, Pennsylvania.

In addition to his parents and wife, Harry was preceded in death by five sisters, Ellen DiBacco, Irene Feaster, Betty Messenger, Mary Jane Davidson and Laura Howell; three brothers, Ed, John and James Ponikvar and his son-in-law, Jay Frasco.

Friends and family will be received on Friday, November 15 from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. at Holy Family Church, 2729 Center Road, Poland, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. with Msgr. Connell officiating.

Interment will follow at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

The family would like to express their appreciation and thank the entire staff at The Inn at Walker Mill, who became a part of their family, for the caring, loving and compassionate care they gave to Harry.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in Mr. Ponikvar’s name to the Ohio Living Foundation, 1001 Kingsmill Parkway, Columbus, OH 43229.

Arrangements are being handled by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, Poland Chapel.

