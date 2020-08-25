Harry J. Meyer, Jr., Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry J. Meyer Jr., 64, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly Sunday morning, August 23, 2020, in the emergency room at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Harry was born September 3, 1955, in Youngstown, the son of Harry and Dorothy (Mirth) Meyer.

He graduated from Struthers High School in 1973.

After graduation, Harry worked for Republic Steel in Youngstown and later for Astro Shapes in Struthers. He took a maintenance position in Wyoming for 15 years, later returning to the area.

Some of Harry’s favorite pastimes included, riding his beloved Harley-Davidson motorcycle and especially, spending time with his grandchildren, babysitting them often.

Harry is survived by his mother, Dorothy Meyer of Struthers; his wife, of 28 years, the former Cathy L. Stec; a daughter, Loraine (David) McKnight of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; two sons, Harry J. Meyer, III of Struthers and Shane McCambridge of Poland; four grandchildren, Nells McKnight, Andi McCambridge, Arlo McKnight and Percy McCambridge; a brother, Phillip (Danielle) Meyer of Canfield; two sisters, Linda (Mike) Meyer of Youngstown and Carol (Paul) Parteleno of Struthers; his mother-in-law, Rose Stec of Poland; sister-in-law, Sonja (Darren) Littleton and four nieces, Gabrielle Meyer, Lena Parteleno, Haley Meyer and Sidney Littleton and a nephew, Tyler Littleton.

Harry was preceded in death by his father, Harry Joseph Meyer, Sr.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, August 27, 2020, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers.

Due to COVID-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that all visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the Meyer family.

