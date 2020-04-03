Harry H. Barber III, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry H. Barber III, 76, passed away late Tuesday evening, March 31, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown from pneumonia.

Harry, more often called Cork by those who loved him, was born May 15, 1943 in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Harry H. Barber, Jr. and Loretta Penniman.

After graduating from Sharpsville High School Cork joined the U.S. Army.

Upon returning to the Youngstown area, he began a job at General Motors Lordstown Assembly Plant that would span the next 40 years. He was also a proud member of UAW Local 1112.

Cork loved fishing, hunting, woodworking, jumping on his tractor, gardening and putzing around in the garage, washing every GM car and truck that he ever owned and cheering on HIS Pittsburgh Steelers but most of all, “Papa” loved his family.

Cork will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 55 years, the former Erma Shay; his daughter, Connie Saylor of Lake Milton and his son, Daniel (Lorie) Barber of New Middletown; six grandchildren, Danielle Saylor, Edward Saylor, Tangi Halko, Zachary Barber, Taylor Barber and Nicole Barber and seven great-grandchildren.

Private funeral services will be held at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland with Pastor Reid Lamport officiating.

There will be a public memorial service held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street, Poland, OH 44514.

Family and friends may visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Harry H. Barber, III, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 6, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.