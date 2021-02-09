Harry E. Cadman, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry E. Cadman, 89, passed away Tuesday evening, February 2, 2021 after a six-year long illness of Parkinson’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia.

Mr. Cadman was born September 9, 1931 in Youngstown, a son of Edward and Eldora Dunn Cadman. He was the oldest of six children and as the eldest, he often helped his younger siblings and loved them very much.

Raised in Youngstown, Harry was a graduate of Chaney High School, Class of 1949.

A self-taught engineer, Harry began working at Wean United at the age of 20. Over the years, he was promoted to supervisor and later as Personnel Director of Human Resources. He retired from Wean in 1995 after 43 1/2 years of service.

An active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Harry served as an elder, was head usher, and a member of the Personnel Committee. He and his wife, Carol, were members for 25 plus years.

Harry was also a volunteer worker for the Alzheimer’s Network. He was very supportive and helpful to family and others in care, monetary needs and work, never expecting anything in return.

Harry was very intelligent, energetic, loyal, quick witted, sociable and caring. He gave much of his time to other people and did every job to perfection. Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him will have special memories. He will live forever in the hearts and minds of many. He had a solid work ethic and an exceptional head for business. Harry was termed “the Cadman Curse” because he had endless energy and always found ways to stay busy. When not at Wean United, he would be found building homes and additions.

He loved playing golf, bocce and was an excellent bowler in his younger years. He also loved all sports, especially the Cavaliers with basketball being his favorite and was an ever loyal fan of the Cleveland Indians, Ohio State Buckeyes and the Pittsburgh Penguins. He also loved duplicate bridge, especially playing for many years with his wife, Carol. They won many games.

After retirement, Harry along with his wife Carol enjoyed traveling. They spent many wonderful winter months in Florida and traveled all over the country visiting their children. They also enjoyed cruises to Alaska, southern Europe and New England. When not traveling, they spent many happy times at their cottage and on their boat at Pymatuning Lake.

Harry leaves his wife, the former Carol Reese Loepp, whom he married November 27, 1981. They were very fortunate to have shared 39 years together and had a wonderful mutual love for each other to the end. Harry also leaves one daughter, Carrie Peterson of Orange City, Florida; two sons, Harry E. (Mary) Cadman, Jr. of Raleigh, North Carolina and Robert Charles (Cindy) Cadman of Cary, North Carolina; one stepson, Dr. Scott (Megan) Loepp of Portland, Oregon; one sister, Nian Dake of Phoenix, Arizona; one brother, Larry (Linda) Cadman of New Middletown; 16 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

In addition to his parents, Harry was preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy Menning and Terry Olinsky; brother, Robert Cadman and stepdaughter, Lynn Ann Sharp.

He leaves a legacy of love and a good life lived to his family and friends. “Well done my good and faithful servant.”

A memorial service celebrating Harry’s life will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Westminster Presbyterian Church, 119 Stadium Drive, Boardman, where family and friends will be received from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m., prior to the service.

Inurnment will take place at the Westminster Presbyterian Church, Boardman.

We kindly ask that all guests wear a mask, honor the six-foot rule and if you are not staying for the service, please do not linger after seeing the family.

We would like to thank everyone at Assumption Village for the excellent care by all the staff for Harry during his time there. Also, we deeply appreciate Crossroads Hospice for their kindness and outstanding service. Many thanks of appreciation to sister-in-law, JoAnn Reese and our good friends for their friendship and helpfulness during this very lonely time.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in Harry’s name to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road SW, Lilburn, GA 30047 or by going to LBDA.org, the Alzheimer’s Network, 4214 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512, or to a veterans organization of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements handled by Becker Funeral Homes. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Harry E. Cadman, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 10 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.