STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry “Button” E. Hollen III, 81, passed away peacefully, Friday evening, September 30, 2022, after celebrating his birthday that afternoon with his family and later that day with a pizza party with his friends at the ISLE, where he resided.

Harry was born September 30, 1941, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Harry and Lillian Dexter Hollen, Jr.

Harry attended the Mahoning County Workshop and worked at St. Vincent DePaul and the former Norm’s Isalys at the Fifth Street Plaza in Struthers.

Harry was a familiar face to many residents of Struthers. He would walk the neighborhoods daily while doing what he loved most, smoking his pipe.

He leaves to carry on his memory, his brother, Dexter (Rosemary) Hollen of Struthers; niece, Melissa (Rob) Chambers of Poland; his great-niece, Gianna Aromando and his great-nephew, Michael Chambers.

Friends will be received Monday, October 3, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until time of the prayer service at 10:30 a.m., at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.

A Mass of Christian burial will follow Monday, at 11:00 a.m., at Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church in Struthers, with Father Philip Rogers, officiating.

Interment to follow at the Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to the ISLE Iron and String Life Enhancement, 32 Fifth Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44503.

