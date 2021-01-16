Harry “Bill” Reader, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry W. “Bill” Reader, 72 of Poland died Tuesday afternoon, January 12, 2021 at the Hospice House in Poland.

He was born May 2, 1948 in Warren, Ohio, a son of John and Gertrude (Strohm) Reader.

Bill was a 1966 graduate of Chalker High School and had worked for General Motors in Lordstown for over 30 years.

He was a member of Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Canfield.

Bill was an avid NASCAR fan and had raced cars in his younger years. He enjoyed playing golf and was a fan of the Cleveland Browns and the Cleveland Indians.

Besides his wife, the former Rebecca Baker, whom he married in 1991, he leaves his daughter, Susan Reader in Arizona; his son, Matthew Reader in California; a twin brother, Bob Reader of Southington and a granddaughter, Morgan Jewell in Arizona.

His parents are deceased.

Services for Bill will be private.

Arrangements are by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.

