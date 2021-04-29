Harriet Rae Vaparides, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harriet Rae Vaparides, 85, passed away Tuesday evening, April 27, 2021 at Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House.

Harriet “Sis” was born March 2, 1936 in Lowellville, Ohio, a daughter of Paul and Helen Myers Sheely.

A graduate of Lowellville High School, Harriet was employed at Weatherbee Coats, Livingston’s and St. Elizabeth Hospital. For over 20 years, she worked for the Sisters of Humility of Mary at Villa Maria Community Center in food service, where she retired in 1996.

Harriet was known for her sweet nature and always was looking out for the well-being of others. She had a joy for life, and would always say, “Life is so beautiful!” Her day was complete if she made someone smile or laugh. Anyone who came across Harriet’s path would love her and remember her. She made many friends throughout her life. She loved Bingo and Family Feud.

Harriet’s husband, George, whom she married November 19, 1960, passed away April 25, 1982. Harriet leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Elenie Spinosa of Poland and Nancy (Robert) Hilderbrand of New Middletown; two sons, Theodore (Jessica) Vaparides and Dino (Tamar) Vaparides, all of New Middletown; three sisters, Irene Butch of Edinburg, Mary Lou Kish of Campbell and Laverne (Richard) Tynal of Youngstown; five grandchildren, Rachael (Dylan) Hilderbrand Peterson, Walter Hilderbrand, Amanda Spinosa, Nicholas “Nico” and Jason Vaparides and numerous nieces and nephews who affectionately called Harriet, “Aunt Sis.”

In addition to her parents and husband, Harriet was preceded in death by her son, Gregory Charles Vaparides; son-in-law, Vincent E. Spinosa; dear friend and partner, Dave Hamilton; six brothers and five sisters.

A private funeral service will be held Friday, April 30, at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland with Pastor Dan Yargo officiating.

Interment will follow at the Petersburg Cemetery, Petersburg, Ohio.

Harriet’s family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the wonderful care provided by the staff at Hospice of the Valley, Hospice House.

To send flowers to Harriet’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 30 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.