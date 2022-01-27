BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harriett D. “Susan” Boone, born August 3, 1939 in Logan, West Virginia, to John and Vola (Hill) Davis, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday afternoon, January 25, 2022.



Susan graduated from Stuart Hall, Staunton, Virginia and earned her B.A. in English from West Virginia University, where she was a member of Alpha Xi Delta Sorority.



On September 13, 1962, she became the beloved wife of Keith D. Boone. Their family grew with the births of their two loving children, Laura (Michael) Nuppnau of Canfield and Keith (Christanne) D. Boone, Jr. of Newton Falls. She is also survived by three beautiful grandchildren, Alan and Elizabeth Boone and Isabelle Nuppnau.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Atty. John Davis.



Formerly, Susan was Assistant Commissioner of the State of West Virginia Department of Public Institutions. After moving to Youngstown and raising their children, she worked for WKBN Broadcasting and Clear Channel Communications in both sales and management.



As a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Susan served as a deacon and on the elder board. She was a faithful, loyal and loving friend to many, with a listening ear and a great sense of humor.



As a community servant, her activities included the Boardman Schools PTA and the Boardman Boosters Board when the children were young. Later, she served on the boards of the Gateway Industries, Gateways to Better Living, the Boys and Girls Clubs, CASA, the Advisory Board of the Juvenile Justice Center and was a member of Boardman Rotary.



Susan’s happiest memories were family beach vacations and she enjoyed bridge, fishing and was an avid reader.



Per Susan’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or service.

Inurnment will be in the columbarium at Westminster Presbyterian Church.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to the Boys and Girls Club of Youngstown by visiting www.bgcy.org/ways-to-give, or Westminster Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, 119 Stadium Drive, Boardman, OH 44512.



Arrangements are being handled by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with Susan’s family.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 28 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.