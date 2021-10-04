Harold J. Michal, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harold J. Michal, 97, passed away Sunday evening, January 19, 2020 at Assumption Village, surrounded by his family.



Harold was born September 7, 1922 in Chicago, Illinois, son of the late James and Mae (Spicka) Michal.

Raised in Chicago, he was a graduate of St. Leo’s High School and received his Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical Engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology.



Harold met his beautiful bride and wife of 68 years, Dorothy Ginski, in Chicago and together they raised three children, Donna, Jim and Nancy.

Harold shared his love of the outdoors with his family through vacations and trips to Wisconsin and Canada. He had many hobbies and interests, including photography, carpentry, golf, reading, playing cards and fishing. He could fix just about anything! Harold enjoyed many family parties and celebrations with his nieces, nephews and friends.



Throughout his entire career, he worked as a chemical engineer for various companies, including the former City Asphalts which relocated him to Youngstown in 1976.

In Youngstown, Harold became involved in golfing leagues and the 4 by 4 Club and continued his love of fishing in Ohio lakes! Heidi, a sweet Dalmatian, was added to the family, renewing the love he had for dogs from his childhood. It was during this time that he and Dorothy started their big adventure in Loreto, Baja, Mexico. They built a second home in Loreto and after retirement they spent over 30 years wintering by the Sea of Cortez. They enjoyed the beautiful weather, hummingbirds, fish and welcomed many family members and friends to visit and enjoy Mexico with them. Harold also enjoyed traveling and he and Dorothy visited Africa, South America, Alaska and the Galapagos Islands. He will be remembered by many for his quick wit and his love for laughter.

He is survived by his wife, the former Dorothy A. Ginski, whom he married September 29, 1951; two daughters, Donna (Ray Lazanik) Michal of Victoria, British Columbia and Nancy (Steve) Cole of Durham, North Carolina; son, James E. Michal of Austintown; granddaughter, Naomi Lazanik of Victoria, British Columbia; sister-in-law, Eleanor (Russ) Rapken of Chicago and was a loving uncle to nine nieces and nephews.



Interment was at the Resurrection Cemetery on January 28. Maps will be available for those wishing to visit the Columbarium after the Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life.

The family extends their sincere appreciation to the staff at the Special Care Unit, Assumption Village and Hospice of the Valley for their loving care of Harold.



The family requests that any memorial tributes take the form of contributions in Harold J. Michal’s name to the ‘Keep Loreto Magical’ project of the Ocean Foundation, https://oceanfdn.org/projects/keep-loreto-magical/.

A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 30, 2021 at St. Charles Borromeo Church for Harold and his wif,e Dorothy, who passed away on February 25, 2021. Friends will be received at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass.

