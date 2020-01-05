Harold E. Keeler, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harold E. Keeler, 53, passed away on Thursday evening, January 2, 2020 at Continuing Healthcare of Boardman after a 20 year courageous battle with Huntington’s Disease.

Harold was born on July 26, 1966 in Youngstown, a son of Harold and Helen Keeler Foore.

He attended Chaney High School.

He worked at Youngstown Steel Door for many years.

Harold loved the outdoors and Bass fishing, humorously calling himself “The Bass Master.” Harold was a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and also enjoyed watching wrestling on TV. Prior to his illness, Harold enjoyed taking long rides in his Dodge Stealth.

In addition to his mother, Helen of Boardman, Harold leaves one son, Zachary Keeler; two sisters, Kimberly (William) Boulton and Angel (Dana) Kountz all of Youngstown; two brothers, Carl Foore of Boardman and Brian Foore of Austintown and numerous nieces and nephews.

Harold was preceded in death by his father, Harold E. Foore.

Harold’s memory will be forever in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

There are no services or calling hours.

Arrangements are being handled by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers.

Contributions may be made to the Huntington’s Disease, 505 Eighth Avenue, Suite 902, New York, New York 10018.

