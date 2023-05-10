POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harmon W. Micheals, 92 of Poland, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Harmon was born May 9, 1931 in Connellsville, Pennsylvania, son of the late Marshall and Dorothy (Matson) Micheals.

He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Korean War.

He worked as an engineer for the Pittsburgh and Lake Erie Railroad until he retired in 1994.

He was a member of the Poland United Methodist Church.

Harmon was a member of F&AM #766, where he was a 32nd degree Mason, the Youngstown Chapter of the Model T Ford Club International, and a member of the Model T Ford Club of America.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his children, Janice Grich of Poland and Jeff Micheals of St. Cloud, Florida; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Kevin) Kilpatrick, Daniel Grich, Timothy Grich, Jacob Micheals, Donavin Micheals; a great-grandson, Collin Kilpatrick; brothers, Harry Micheals of New London, Ohio and Richard Micheals of Greensburg, Pennsylvania; and his sister-in-law, Donna Micheals of Virginia.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of almost 59 years, the former Eileen Rhodes, whom he married November 9, 1957, and who passed away March 14, 2016, and a brother, Marshal Micheals.

Friends will be received Friday, May 12, 2023 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home Poland, and Saturday, May 13, 2023 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at Greenridge Cemetery in Connellsville, PA where a service will follow at 1:00 p.m.

